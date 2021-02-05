You know about the '90s Bills, but what other team is a perfect loser in four Super Bowls?

Jim Kelly and the Bills are not alone. Image : AP

The Minnesota Vikings are the super failures you never hear about (thanks a lot, Buffalo). Like the Bills, the Vikings also lost four Super Bowls — but over the course of eight years, not four.

The Vikings were the first team in the NFL to make it to four Super Bowls. Wow, impressive! But just wait for it… Minnesota was also the first team in league history to lose four Super Bowls. Oh.

In the 70’s, the Purple People Eaters were gobbled up in four title games.

Minnesota lost its first Super Bowl in 1970 to the Chiefs. As the decade went on, the Vikings had somewhat of a Super Bowl appearance streak, losing in ’74, ’75, and ’77 to Shula’s Dolphins, Noll’s Steelers, and Madden’s Raiders respectively. That’s quite the coaching list.

The Bills and the Vikings, though, are not the biggest losers in Super Bowl history. The Broncos and Patriots have lost five Big Games each.

Here’s another fun fact before kickoff. If Tom Brady, the winningest QB in Super Bowl history, loses Sunday night, he could tie the Bills and Vikings with four Super Bowl losses.

Brady is currently tied with John Elway (Denver) and Fran Tarkenton (Minnesota) as quarterbacks with three Super Bowl losses.

Will the GOAT catch Jim Kelly (Buffalo) with four L’s?