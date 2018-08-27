Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s not unprecedented for Marseille fans to seize the opportunity of the ceremonial kick-off to live out their dreams of scoring a goal, but this lad truly squeezed every last drop out of it with a goal, shirtless celebration, and slide.

Ahead of Sunday’s official start to Rennais vs. Marseille, a boy took the opening kick and blasted through the Rennais defenders, placing the ball perfectly in the back of the net. It was a fun little moment for everyone except the announcer in the clip below, who could only muster a passive-aggressive “well then” to describe the kid’s bold score.

Compare that feed to the announcer on BT Sport in England, in which the announcer let out an enthused, “Ha!” along with a joke about the kid getting booked for ditching the shirt.

One of these guys needs to go announce cricket.