Timothy Weah—18-year-old attacking dynamo for the USMNT and Paris Saint-Germain—recently arrived in Glasgow for a half-season loan with Celtic after a few months spent on the fringes of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Earlier this year, he talked about wanting to spend the first half of the year mostly training with PSG so he could be ready to ball out come 2019, be it in Paris or elsewhere. And boy, has he.

Over the weekend, Weah scored Celtic’s third goal in a 3-0 romp over Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup. “Timo” was just way too fast for the defender to keep up with and made it look easy.

In his league debut this afternoon against St. Mirren, Weah scored a very similar goal, beating the center back with a cutting run and easily slotting home.

If the goal of this loan was to build up his confidence by clowning sub-PSG opponents, it seems Weah is off to a perfect start. The Scottish top flight is a far cry from the Champions League or even Ligue 1, but these aren’t tomato cans he’s beating up on. Weah is no finished product, and since being a top-level striker is about confidence as much as anything else, it’s probably great for his development that he gets to stretch his legs and make a name for himself rather than scrapping for cheap minutes with galactically expensive players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.