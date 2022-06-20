In the NBA, the playoffs are truly a second season. There are no more back-to-backs, but there are also no more rest games for players. Also, there are no more sub-.400 teams on the schedule. To recover from a bad loss in the postseason, requires returning to the court 48 hours later and playing against the very same good-very good team. The coaching staff isn’t split up scouting different teams, all of their professional brain power is devoted to breaking down the same roster over the course of two weeks.

The energy required to get through this gauntlet of four best-of-seven series is at least equal to what is necessary to get through an 82 game regular season. It’s a brutal road, but highly entertaining television.



While free agents know that a couple of key performances this time of year can result in a significant raise, they’re not going to do anything that might jeopardize their chance at an NBA Championship. These competitors want their money, but part of the reason that they’re professional athletes is a burning desire to win.

While no honor means anything at this point in the season except for that championship trophy, those players who stood out among the best of the best deserve some acknowledgement for how well they performed