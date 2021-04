Yeah, you know this one. Image : Getty Images

You can tell a lot about a person by what music they listen to.



At baseball games, you get a five to eight-second window into your favorite player’s taste before they start swinging. But nothing is worse than a roster full of top 40 hits and overplayed anthems. Boo.



So what are the walk-up tracks that stand out? Well, we’ve compiled a list of classics, headbangers, and oddballs. But first, a history lesson.