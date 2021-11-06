On the night that Edmonton retired Kevin Lowe’s number 4, the Oilers and Rangers paid tribute the best way they could, by reviving the 1980s with an 11-goal thriller.



Here’s the 10th goal of the night, which drew the Oilers even with 2:59 remaining in the third period, after they’d trailed 4-1 and 5-4:

Do you think the Oilers got a deal at the banner shop by ordering the No. 97 banner in advance when they picked up the No. 4 banner for Lowe?

Also, is it too soon to think about the No. 29 for Leon Draisaitl? The 2020 Hart Trophy winner scored the overtime winner, bringing the Pacific-leading Oilers to 9-1-0, most of that with backup Mikko Koskinen in net, while the injured Mike Smith hasn’t played since October 19.

That’s still the issue for the Oilers: Smith is 39 and has had four actually good seasons in his entire career — yes, including last season, but that was last season — and again, he’s 39. Koskinen is 33, with his best years spent in the KHL, but then again, maybe he’s “That Goalie” this season, as Smith has been a couple of times.

Koskinen also gave up five goals while getting that win on Friday, so… just keep in mind that there’s a multiple-Stanley Cup winning goalie in Chicago who’s on an expiring contract, and that Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick as a result of the idiotic Seth Jones trade, and the cap gymnastics get more workable as the season goes on, and, seriously, just get Marc-Andre Fleury out of that mess.

Speedy delivery

The World Series champions had a nice time at their parade, including the rare experience of getting above 20 miles per hour on Interstate 75.

But also on the city streets along the parade route?

And then Tyler Matzek had a run-in with the police outside Waffle House.

You know, normal parade stuff.