Your dad is either yoked and can do 50 pull ups or he’s a normal dad and can do none at all. Either way, a pull up bar would make a great motivational gift for him this Father’s Day. There are a ton of pull-up bars to choose from, but FEIERDUN’s is a best seller on amazon and gets rave reviews. If you want to spend hundreds of dollars on another piece of metal between a door go for it, but it’s not necessary.