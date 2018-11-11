Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith—who was fired this summer after an alleged history of domestic violence against his ex-wife, Courtney, came to light—is back to melting down on Twitter in an effort to prove, I suppose, that the reports about his anger issues are totally inaccurate. Today, Smith attempted to show he’s not an abuser of women by trying to humiliate Texas head coach Tom Herman’s wife, Michelle.

Over the course of several tweets and a text screenshot that seemed to imply he took pictures of Herman having affairs, Smith accused Tom of cheating on Michelle several times, including “once at an Asian massage parlor” and also “with an Iowa State recruiting girl.” The Texas coach’s only visible response to the threats was, “Ok. Cool. Hook Em!”

Really, the only question here is: How the hell did a guy this out of control keep his job at Ohio State for so long?