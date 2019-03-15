Thursday night Zion Williamson made his first appearance for Duke since the shoe explosion seen ‘round the world, helping the Blue Devils to a comfortable 84–72 win over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. For those who were concerned a knee sprain might sap some of Williamson’s brain-scrambling athleticism, rest easy! The gigantic teenager was every bit as spectacular as ever:

For those counting, Zion made all 13 of his shots, and grabbed 14 rebounds, and snagged five steals, and just generally was way too much for Syracuse’s basically human players to manage. The hulking youth missed all but 30 or so seconds of Duke’s last six games, and upon his return, in the highest leverage game of his college career, he broke the school record and the ACC Tournament mark for shot attempts without a miss. It’s not right! Here’s Zion working his way back into rhythm:

It’s not right.