Only Zlatan would take time out from his retirement speech to taunt visiting fans. And there were the goals, some of which felt like a bar bet he made with someone who thought he couldn’t pull it off in an actual match. Like the one against Italy in 2004 that starts this thread:

The thing about Zlatan is that it’s a pretty easy argument to make that he never made any of the teams he was on all that much better. Fuck, the Galaxy finished 7th and 5th in the West in his two seasons there, for as much as he scored when he was in MLS. Sweden never won a knockout match with him around in either the Euros or the World Cup, and then went to the quarters the first tournament he didn’t play for them in 2018. Juventus, Inter, Barca, PSG were all dominant teams in their leagues and were winning before and after he arrived. Only in his first go with Milan in the 2010-2011 season could it be said that he lifted a team above its level. And looking over the roster of that team, there was still a lot of leftovers from the era where Milan racked up a couple European Cups. It’s certainly a debate.

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t make all of those teams more interesting and watchable. Was he a good guy? Certainly not all the time. He fought with teammates multiple times, and is probably lucky that Oguchi Onyewu didn’t kill him when they were both at Milan.

But you always had to watch him, for what he might say or what he might do. Maybe he was a legend, maybe he was a dressed up and decorated clown, or quite possibly he was all of it and everything in between. One gets the sense that fans will talk about him like Denzel talks about Earl Monroe towards the end of He Got Game. Just this supernatural being that transcended how we usually judge players and sports, and those who did missed the point and in fact ruined the player.

Who knows what Zlatan’s actual effect on his teams were? We’ll all just be glad he was there and we saw it.

LAFC fans are terrifying

It didn’t quite work out for LAFC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final, as they lost 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate as Leon took the trophy. But at least their fans brought the A-game:

Sex is now a sport

Finally, when i was a stand-up 107 years ago, I wasn’t really good at sex or fart jokes. So I’ll abstain (see what I mean?) from making any here. I’ll just say there are going to be a lot of people who think they’re qualified for this and most certainly aren’t.

