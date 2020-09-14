10-Piece Lemon Pepper: How the Record-Breaking 10 Black Quarterbacks Did in Week 1

Cam Newton was just one of ten Black Quarterbacks who started for NFL teams in Week 1. Illustration : ( Getty Images )

Marlin Briscoe must have been beaming with pride.

Doug Williams probably shed tears of joy.



Michael Vick undoubtedly understood the magnitude of the moment.



This past weekend, a record was set as 10 Black quarterbacks started for NFL franchises. It’s the most melanin we’ve ever seen under center during Week 1. The historical weekend almost happened 52 years to the date after Briscoe became the league’s first Black starter for the Denver Broncos when they faced the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 1968. Briscoe led Denver to a 10-7 victory that day.



Week 1 also took place 32 years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start, and win, a Super Bowl, when he led Washington’s football team to a 42-10 win over the Broncos, in which he passed for 340 yards and four touchdowns as the game’s MVP.



Furthermore, Week 1 also meant that it’s been 19 years since Michael Vick became the first Black quarterback to be drafted No. 1 overall.



One day, people will look back on what took place this past weekend. And hopefully, future generations will wonder why it was such a monumental moment, as by then, Black quarterbacks will have become the norm, having the same opportunities as their white counterparts, and allowed second, third, and fourth chances after average and mediocre production on the field.



Here’s how the “Talented Ten” did during Week 1.



· Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers): 22-for-34, 270 yards passing, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 75.5 QB rating; 4 carries for 26 yards. Result: 30-34 loss to the Raiders.



· Dwayne Haskins (Washington Football Team): 17-for-31, 178 yards passing, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 45.4 QB rating; 7 carries for 17 yards. Result: 27-17 win over the Eagles.



· Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens): 20-for-25, 275 yards passing, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 94.1 QB rating; 7 carries for 45 yards. Result: 38-6 win over the Browns.



· Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs): 24-for-32, 211 yards passing, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 90.4 QB ratings. Result: 34-20 win over the Texans.



· Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals): 26-for-40, 230 yards passing, 1 TD, 1 INT, 85 QB rating; 13 carries for 91 yards, 1 TD. Result: 24-20 win over the 49ers.



· Cam Newton (New England Patriots): 15-for-19, 155 yards passing, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 79.9 QB rating; 15 carries for 75 yards, 2 TDs. Result: 21-11 win over the Dolphins.



· Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys): 25-for-39, 266 yards passing, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 73.4 QB rating; 3 carries for 30 yards. Result: 17-20 loss to the Rams.



· Tyrod Taylor (Los Angeles Chargers): 16-for-30, 208 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 26.5 QB rating; 6 carries for 7 yards – 16-13 win over the Bengals.



· Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans): 20-32, 253 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 53. 8 QB ratings; 6 carries for 27 yards. Result: 20-34 loss to the Chiefs.



· Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks): 31-for-35, 322 yards passing, 4 TDS, 0 INTs, 87.5 QB rating; 3 carries for 29 yards. Result: 38-25 win over the Falcons.