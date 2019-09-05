A sophomore at a high school in southwest Missouri died on Wednesday after he collapsed following an indoor football practice. In a statement made on Facebook, the Joplin School District described the incident in detail:



The Associated Press reports that the team practice was held indoors because of the heat and humidity outside. Andy Ostmeyer of the Joplin Globe spoke to a local coroner who said that a contributing factor to Kadin Roberts-Day’s death was “an obviously severe asthma attack,” but added that overexertion could not be determined at this time. Jason West, communications director for the Missouri State High School Activities Association, told the Globe that all coaches had their certifications cleared, which includes CPR Training. West also said that an investigation from his organization is “out of our purview.”

As for the team’s upcoming game, that has been delayed one day and will be played on Saturday instead of Friday.

Blake Tash, a senior and the Eagles’ quarterback, told the Globe: “We are playing for him now. Talk is cheap and we are playing for more than talk. He was our brother.”﻿



The Associate Press also reports that Roberts-Day was a 6-foot-3-inch , 205-pound offensive lineman, and that his twin brother also is on the team.