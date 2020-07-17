2020 AL East Preview

Trey Mancini Graphic : ( Getty Images )

BALTIMORE ORIOLES



COVID Response: “We need to [have] precaution all the time with what’s going on. I think that we need to make every single effort to try to play the game to bring some joy to the fans. Hopefully, everybody’s smart about doing the right thing and just be careful, wearing masks as much time as possible and keep social distancing.” — Outfielder Anthony Santander, who missed time in training camp after testing positive for coronavirusStaying Away: Baltimore’s best hitter last year, outfielder Trey Mancini, hasn’t officially opted out of the season, but is on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery and starting chemotherapy in April to treat Stage 3 colon cancer. His treatment is supposed to last six months.

Oh, He’s Here Now? Former Red Sox, Tigers, and Reds shortstop José Iglesias takes over for Richie Martin, a Rule 5 pick who stuck last year but didn’t hit at all, and will miss most, if not all, of this season with a broken wrist.



Where’d He Go? Second baseman Jonathan Villar, who played all 162 games for the Orioles last year, was traded in December to the Marlins for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.



What To Expect: It’s impossible for the Orioles to have a third straight 100-loss season, but there’s little reason to believe that this rebuilding team is going to finish anywhere but last place in the East for a fourth consecutive year. They stink to begin with, and with Mancini out and Villar gone, their best hitter is… Santander… who just had coronavirus. Pitching-wise, John Means is alright, but let’s not go bananas about a guy who was a 26-year-old rookie and had a 4.41 FIP while giving up 23 homers in 155 innings, with 121 strikeouts. And he’s the unquestioned ace of the staff. Do you see how many good teams are in the AL East and NL East? The Orioles are going to get their doors blown off.

