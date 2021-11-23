It’s Week 11 of the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks are always front and center, with some living up to the hype and others not as much. With that, let’s look at how the 2021 rookie class fared in Week 11.
6. Zach Wilson
The Jets hope to have Wilson back for Week 12, but we won’t know more on that until mid-week. With or without Wilson, it’s been a losing season, but as the No. 2 overall pick, you know the Jets want to get him back on the field as quickly as they can.
5. Trey Lance
At least Lance touched the field this week during the Niners’ 30-10 blowout over the Jaguars. He came in with 3:04 left in the game and had a couple of handoffs and one rush of his own for seven yards. We’ll see what happens in the weeks to come, but Lance may be picking more splinters out of his butt if things continue the way they have.
4. Davis Mills
The Texans got a big win Sunday over the Titans, 22-13, and Mills’ role was on the bench. With Tyrod Taylor back, we probably won’t see Mills take another snap at QB this year. He had a decent run filling in for Taylor, but now it’s back to the bench for the foreseeable future.
3. Justin Fields
Fields left Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a rib injury and was 4-for-11, passing for 79 yards. Just when we begin to see some improvement from Fields, here comes another setback. He’s expected to miss Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.
2. Trevor Lawrence
Another convincing loss for Jacksonville at home to the 49ers, 30-10. Lawrence has looked like a below-average QB for most of the season, but he had zero INTs in this game which is always a good thing. There isn’t a ton of talent around Trevor at this point, and this rebuild is undoubtedly going to take another couple of years. It’s going to take some time, but one day, Lawrence should be a top 10 QB in the NFL. It just won’t happen this year.
1. Mac Jones
Slow and steady wins the race, and that’s the way Mac Jones is getting the job done in his rookie year for New England. Jones was 22-for-26 in the Patriots’ Week 11 25-0 shutout of the Falcons. Jones is doing exactly what’s asked of him by head coach Bill Belichick and nothing more. Efficiency is the name of the game for Jones and New England.
