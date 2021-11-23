2. Trevor Lawrence

Another convincing loss for Jacksonville at home to the 49ers, 30-10. Lawrence has looked like a below-average QB for most of the season, but he had zero INTs in this game which is always a good thing. There isn’t a ton of talent around Trevor at this point, and this rebuild is undoubtedly going to take another couple of years. It’s going to take some time, but one day, Lawrence should be a top 10 QB in the NFL. It just won’t happen this year.

