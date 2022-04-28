The first 10 picks of the NFL Draft are the Oscars in reverse. The biggest honorees are rewarded first. Fans show up and shout insults at the host and bone-rattling contact with Roger Goodell is encouraged.



On that note, Goodell clearly spent the three years since the last NFL Draft that included live fans to concoct a draft hack for the deafening fan boos he used to receive. By walking to the stage behind current, former greats and kids, he was able to deftly bask in their adulation. It was almost as conniving as Greg Stillson using a baby as a shield. The 2022 Draft featured no quarterbacks in the top 10 picks for the first time since 1997, but the talent at receiver and on the defense was plentiful.