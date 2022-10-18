1. Drake London – Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a much better team than projected coming into the season, although that hasn’t always equaled big receiving games from Drake London. In the Falcons last four games, London has had 12 catches for 146 yards and a TD. In his first two games of the season, London caught 19 balls for 160 yards and a TD. London had only three catches on four targets for 40 yards in their 28-14 win over the 49ers in Week 6.



London’s overall production has clearly slipped, but that may not be entirely his fault. Even with the weapons Atlanta has at its disposal, this isn’t a high-volume passing attack. In the season opener against New Orleans, Marcus Mariota passed 33 times in a one-point loss to the Saints. Since that game, Mariota hasn’t been asked to throw the ball more than 26 times and has attempted 20 or fewer passes in three of those games. The Falcons are 3-2 since that Week 1 loss against the Saints.

Atlanta seems to have found a formula that works for them, but it probably won’t do much for London’s bid at rookie of the year.