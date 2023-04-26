Is Jalen Carter going to wind up in Detroit?

With one day left from Day One of the NFL Draft, folks are either speculating about what teams will do, making stuff up to look cool on Twitter, or watching the clock until the event begins in Kansas City. So of course, the Detroit Lions had to make headlines again — this time about a potential draft selection.

According to ESPN Detroit Lions reporter Eric Woodyard, former Georgia defensive tackle could be in play according to what Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at a recent media availability.



“He came in and he did a nice job. Again, it’s always case by case. He came in, we enjoyed our time with him, he did a nice job,” Holmes said about Carter’s visit. “I’ll say even after he left his visit, I felt better about him.”

Advertisement

The Lions have the sixth and 18th picks on Thursday, and the 48th and 55th picks in the second round. Carter was a unanimous All-American at UGA, however, last month, he was arrested and charged with reckless driving and racing stemming from his alleged involvement in the fatal crash that killed Bulldog teammate Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy in January. (Carter was booked and posted a $4,000 bond. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses and received one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.) He followed that up with a horrible showing at his Pro Day in which he didn’t finish all of his drills.

Detroit Lions recently suspended players

Just last week, the Lions made news when Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, Stanley Berryhill, and Jameson Williams were four of the five players who were suspended by the league for gambling policy violations. Cephus and Moore are suspended for at least all of this upcoming season and can petition for reinstatement when the season is over. Berryhill and Williams are out for the first six games but can participate in all offseason and preseason activities — including preseason games. Their suspension begins when final roster cuts are made.