Arrest warrants issued for likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter [Updated]

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Projected No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection Jalen Carter’s path to the league just got a lot bumpier. Police secured multiple arrest warrants for the former Georgia defensive lineman on Wednesday, stemming from his alleged involvement in the fatal crash that killed Bulldog teammate Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy in January.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it will arrest Carter for reckless driving and racing. Carter was scheduled to speak with reporters at the NFL Combine at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Indianapolis, about an hour after police acknowledged the warrants. The crowded room of media hadn’t seen Carter as of 11 a.m. and was told his tardiness was due to “medical testing.”

Advertisement

Details surrounding the crash were released Wednesday, with an Athens-Clarke County Police Department statement citing Carter and LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” around the time of the accident. Also, investigators noted that “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.”



Carter was not scheduled to go through workouts at this week’s combine but had scheduled team interviews and would undergo a league physical. The news of the arrest warrants comes hours after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Carter’s presence at the crash and his shifting stories on the incident to police.



G/O Media may get a commission 47% Off Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike Work it

This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too. Buy for $160 from Amazon Advertisement

Updated March 1, 2023, at 11:20 a.m.:

Coach Kirby Smart releases statement