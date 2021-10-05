As the baseball playoffs begin, you already know the big storylines.



The Yankees and Red Sox get things going on tonight by renewing their rivalry in a Wild-Card Game for the first time. If the Dodgers beat the Cardinals in the National League wild-card on Wednesday night, it’ll be Los Angeles and San Francisco squaring off in the NLDS for the first time.



The Brewers and Rays, two of the six major league teams never to win a World Series, have to like their chances to get into the history books after excellent seasons. If they do meet in the Fall Classic, it’ll be the first time two teams that never won it all before met in the Series since 1980, when the Phillies beat the Royals.



Of the teams that have won before, Atlanta has the longest championship drought going, without a ring since 1995, but it’s also been a while for the White Sox (2005) and Yankees (2009).



Meanwhile, three of the last four world champions are in the field, including a potential rematch of last year’s World Series between the Rays and Dodgers. T he Red Sox (2018) are the other .



It’s not just the clashes of teams and their histories that make things interesting this October, though. A whole bunch of players this year have a chance to join the Bengie Molina Club, where they’ll be guaranteed a ring as soon as the World Series matchup is made. In 2010, Molina was traded from the Giants to the Rangers, played against his old team in the Fall Classic, and wound up a winner even though he was on the losing side.



Who has a story this year of playing for more than one team, and chasing a championship?



Let’s take a look: