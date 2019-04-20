Photo: Julio Cortez (AP Photo)

Aaron Judge became the latest player to get added onto the Yankees’ long, long list of injured players on Saturday. The team announced that Judge had injured his left oblique and that he was headed to the hospital for an MRI and further evaluation.

The injury occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Royals. Judge sent a ball into right field but arrived at first wincing in visible pain. The replay showed that the Yankee got hurt during his swing. He was taken out of the game shortly after talking to team staff, and was visibly upset after getting to the dugout.

Referring to what the Yankees are going through as “injury woes” would be an understatement. Judge will most likely join a New York injured list that includes Miguel Andujar, Dellin Betances, Greg Bird, Jacoby Ellsbury, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks, Jordan Montgomery, Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton and Troy Tulowitzki. Since nothing has been officially diagnosed as of writing this post, there’s always an infinitesimal chance that it could be not as bad as it looked, but not even manager Aaron Boone was that optimistic.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.