Who else could use a darkness retreat?

Rob Manfred

There’s a lot of strands in ol’ Manny’s head these days. He’s got RSN deals collapsing all around his ears, which has been one of the pillars he’s built this profits-untied-to-results structure that baseball currently is. The Visigoths, dressed as creditors, are at the gates.

Those who will lose their RSN deals are going to want those who haven’t to bail them out in some way, be it simply a national distribution of MLB games — think MLB.TV for all, much like Medicare For All — or greater revenue sharing. He’s going to have the clubs without disappearing TV deals telling those other clubs to do one. He’s got a couple owners who won’t play by his rules and are actually trying to, y’know, provide a team their fans will remember forever. It used to be that everyone hated Rob except for his 30 bosses. And now he’s one misstep away from a good portion of those 30 hating him too. It’s lonely at MLB offices, isn’t it, Rob?