Aaron Rodgers appeared to tweak his ankle during warmups at the New York Jets’ OTA in Florham Park, N. J. , on Tuesday.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini, appearing on Sportscenter, “this doesn’t look to be too serious.”

Rodgers remained a spectator for the rest of the practice, taking in the on-field drills alongside Mike Nicolini, New York’s head Strength and Conditioning coach, she noted.

“You could see Rodgers trying got put a little bit of weight on one of his legs there,” Russini said as a clip of Rodgers warming up aired. “We’re not sure if it was a tweak; what sort of injury it is because he’s not really showing too much. But you could definitely see it in his face that something is going on.”



Serious or not, an injury to the 39-year-old QB is the last thing Jets fans want to see happen. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, took QB1 reps.

In other injury news, newly signed WR Allen Lazard — a teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay — left the field with team trainers for a bit, but returned for 7-on-7s.