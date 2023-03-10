In case you’ve been out of the loop — or just need a reminder — here are some of the noteworthy NFL-related news nuggets from this week.
Jets ‘optimistic’ they’ll land Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers emerged from his darkness retreat, went on a no-name podcast and talked about his dumps, and still has yet to make a decision on his future.
However, sources have told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that the New York Jets — who have been connected to the mercurial QB for awhile now — are optimistic they can swing a trade for “Ayahuasca Aaron.”
Gang Green owner Woody Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh, and new OC — and failed head coach — Nathaniel Hackett flew to California to visit with A-Aron.
The Jets did make a trade, however
Jets acquire...not Rodgers
ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter thought it would be cute to troll everyone with this tease of a tweet:
Of course, the trade news was rather ho-hum as New York sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for safety Chuck Clark. The Jets also cut WR Braxton Berrios.
Speaking of the Ravens...
Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter after franchise tag
Earlier this week, the former unanimous NFL MVP received the non-exclusive franchise tag. He had yet to comment, but did quote tweet the Hard Rock Sportsbook on Thursday:
Just give the man his money.
New Orleans Saints ask Jameis Winston to restructure contract
Derek Carr signed a 4-year deal with the Saints and moves to the top of the QB depth in NOLA. As we saw play out this season, it never hurts to have a capable backup.
Dianna Russini said that the team has offered Winston a restructured deal. He has until March 15 to accept or be released.
OBJ holding workouts
The NFL Network reported that OBJ, currently a free agent coming off an ACL injury, is holding a workout for 13 teams today in Arizona.
ESPN reported that his former team, the New York Giants, will be among those teams.
Back in November, our Stephen Knox projected seven landing spots for the WR.
Rams reportedly shopping Matthew Stafford
As our Sean Beckwith wrote in The Mourning After, there have been rumors that Matthew Stafford is available, and despite what GM Les Snead says, it’s apparently Los Angeles who’s shopping him. The team is in tear-down mode after winning a Super Bowl a little over a year ago and bleeding out in the first five minutes trying to defend it, and this is what fans should expect out of owner Stan Kroenke.
Minnesota Vikings cut Adam Theilen
The Minnesota Vikings cut productive WR Adam Thielen after nine seasons with the team. The Minnesota native compiled 534 receptions and 55 TDs for the franchise, which signed him
“Adam’s story is one many know and admire and an incredible example of what a relentless pursuit of a goal can ultimately accomplish,” coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “For over a decade, Adam honed his craft to become one of the most well-recognized wide receivers in the NFL. Over that same time, he poured so much of his time into his home state, which made it even more special for him to earn our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. I personally leaned on Adam for his work ethic, leadership and counsel multiple times to help get our team where we wanted it to be last season.”
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in shooting outside his home
Shalonda Mixon, sister of Joe Mixon, was named as one of two suspects in the shooting incident outside the Bengals star’s Ohio home, TMZ is reporting.
Hamilton County released the incident report and the running back was not named as a suspect.
QB needy teams eyeing Jimmy G
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said the San Francisco QB, who is set to become a free agent Wednesday, will have suitors.
Those teams? The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Texans may want Garoppolo to mentor Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, and the Raiders are looking to replace Derek Carr, whom they cut.