Jets ‘optimistic’ they’ll land Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers emerged from his darkness retreat, went on a no-name podcast and talked about his dumps, and still has yet to make a decision on his future.

However, sources have told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that the New York Jets — who have been connected to the mercurial QB for awhile now — are optimistic they can swing a trade for “Ayahuasca Aaron.”

Gang Green owner Woody Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh, and new OC — and failed head coach — Nathaniel Hackett flew to California to visit with A-Aron.

The Jets did make a trade, however