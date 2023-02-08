Ten logical ways for Aaron Rodgers to decide his future

When I heard about Aaron Rodgers’ plan to voluntarily go into solitary confinement for four days to figure out his future, I thought he was crazy. I mean, who does this? What kind of screwed up, delusional, narcissistic, ayahuasca-gobbling asshole does this? Has he not seen a prison movie? The only thing he’s going to want after a week in the hole is food, water, sunlight, and an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

So I thought I’d offer up some concrete ideas that will actually lead to a resolution and end Rodgers’ obnoxious quest for a new organization (and attention).