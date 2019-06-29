Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

About a million different things that happened in the 12-run first inning of the Yankees-Red Sox game in London, but one of the more remarkable moments that went unnoticed happened because of an Andrew Benintendi foul ball.

There are two big reasons why this was an important thing to notice. First, the ball made it’s way to this British baseball and it really made her day. The excitement of catching a foul ball is enough on its own to make most fans smile, but what probably helped this woman’s level of happiness is the fact that fans getting to keep balls that are hit into the crowd is a break from the usual sporting traditions of England—so much so that it was something that had to be clarified beforehand.

The second, and more obvious reason, is the fact that she’s taken the often maligned half-and-half scarf and cranked the idea all the way up to 11 with the half-and-half collared shirt.

Advertisement

I’ve never been simultaneously so bothered and impressed with an article of clothing in my life. Under more normal circumstances, I’d be tempted to trash this fit as one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. But since the clip only shows these indecisive folks in moments of glee, I’m more inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they’re pure-hearted folks who just wants both teams to have a good time out on the diamond. Yeah, let’s go with that.