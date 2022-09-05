Logical outcome: Bills AFC East champions



This might be the easiest division winner to pick in the NFL. Buffalo is far and away the best team in the AFC East, and it’d take a collapse of epic proportion for them to not win this division. The combination of a top-five QB and WR usually puts a team in a position to contend. Buffalo has been in contention lately, falling short against Kansas City in the last two postseasons.

It’s time for Buffalo to get over that hump. They need to pay this off with a Super Bowl appearance. The soon-to-be league MVP (Josh Allen) leads this team, and they are ready to win now. The building is done, and excuses are pushed aside. This is a Super Bowl or bust year for Buffalo, and anything less will be unacceptable.

Surprise alternate outcome: Tua to Tyreek takeover, Dolphins sneak past Bills

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill become the most prolific QB-WR tandem in the NFL. Miami is the only other team in that division with any chance of coming out on top at the end of the season. New England has “multiple” offensive coordinators, and while the Jets should be improved, they aren’t ready for that type of climb.

The Dolphins went from a defensive philosophy to an offensive-minded team during the offseason. So, this is a make-or-break year for Tua and all the weapons Miami has surrounded him with. Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. should make life much easier for Tua in that new Dolphins offense with Mike McDaniel calling plays.

While the Dolphins are expected to improve, they’ll need a real miracle to dethrone the Bills and take over this division. But all it takes is for Buffalo to slip up, and Miami could wedge their way into that spot that’s been reserved, the Bills Mafia.