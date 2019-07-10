Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

Former All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth shared a very sad update on his personal condition on Instagram Wednesday evening. Haynesworth is apparently at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, where he is being treated for kidney failure. Beyond providing an update for fans and followers, Haynesworth’s post serves as a plea for potential kidney donors.

Haynesworth has had a rough time, health-wise, since his retirement—in his Instagram post he mentions the two brain aneurysms he suffered in 2014, which Haynesworth described in 2016 as nearly fatal. Haynesworth retired from the NFL in 2011, after 10 seasons in the league. The best years of his career were spent with the Tennessee Titans, where he twice made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2007 and 2008. The back half of his career was mostly one long spiral into irrelevance after he signed what eventually came to be considered one of the worst contracts in football history, with Washington in 2009.

