Tom Brady’s love affair with the spotlight will take yet another form come 2023 — Netflix announced yesterday that the recently unretired QB will be the executive producer and first subject of a new series, Greatest Roasts of All Time.



While the lineup for the roast has yet to be announced, we decided to put together a couple of suggestions for Netflix (if anyone is still working at Netflix) to consider, with the hopes that they’ll aim higher than the predictable kid-kissing, ball-deflating, TB12 diet material that we’ve been hearing about for the past decade. We know that Gronk will be there cracking jokes, but come on, let’s aim higher, people!

As the executive producer of the special, Brady may not give the green light to our entire roast roster, but as we’re not sure how far he’s willing to let this thing go, here’s our dream starting lineup.