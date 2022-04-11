4. Zion Williamson

Zion missed the whole season with a foot injury, and unfortunately, there is a recurring theme here. I know it’s been due to injury, but as the No. 1 overall pick, the franchise needs him to quickly get on track. In Williamson’s first three years in the NBA, he’s missed 48, 21, and 82 games in those seasons. Thus far, Williamson has played in just 85 of a possible 226 games.

Even if he doesn’t plan to stay in New Orleans long-term, Zion’s got to get healthy if he plans to go elsewhere. It all goes hand in hand. When he plays, he’s great, as evident last season when he averaged 27 points per game and 7.2 rebounds. The kid can ball. He just needs to get past these injuries and become the superstar the Pelicans envisioned upon drafting him.

Let’s not forget that Joel Embiid had a similar issue with foot injuries early in his career. Embiid didn’t play a single game during his first two years as a professional and look at him now. He’s an All-NBA selection, All-Star, and could take home his first MVP trophy this year. So, there is still some hope in New Orleans.