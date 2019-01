Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here’s the freshest from this NBA season’s bumper crop of Shammgod crossovers: this damn Anthony Davis, ensuring that the truly enormous are represented, too. This just isn’t right:



Six-foot-ten and not a single hitch in that move. Davis, who still plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, went for 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks in a win over the Grizz.