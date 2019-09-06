Antonio Brown’s had one of the most eventful weeks of an NFL offseason a superstar receiver has had in a long time, and the Raiders receiver has a desire to keep it going.



Tonight Brown shared a personal commercial posted on his YouTube channel that is equal parts hype video and response to the haters, with head coach Jon Gruden standing in for that role. Its narrative arc centers on a recorded phone call with Gruden, who praises Brown for a bit before asking him if he wants to be in Oakland and telling him, “Please stop this shit and just play football.”

Here’s the description in the video:

With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy. Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Free me!

Sure!

For his part, Gruden—who said Brown will not be suspended for the Raiders’ Week 1—played it off and is reportedly pumped and jacked by the short film.

Advertisement

If the Raiders did want to drag this out, they could maybe look into the fact that California is a two-party consent state, meaning Brown could’ve broken the law if the coach didn’t agree to being recorded. Or Gruden could let it go and just pray nothing else happens before Monday night.