Any Interest In Watching This LeBron James No-Look Pass On Loop Every Second Of Every Day Until You Die?

This year’s Golden State Warriors roster is fairly unrecognizable. That is true in the sense that the team is different from last year’s, but mostly in the sense that the average basketball fan will recognize very few people on it. Juan Toscano-Ande rson? Is that someone you know? Ah well, all the easier for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers to demolish them, which they did tonight, 123-96. The Lakers had lots of fun with it, too, case in point: LeBron’s absurd no-look, over-the-head, behind-the-back, spin move, in-transition pass to Danny Green in the corner:

Advertisement

Here it is in slo-mo:

A working theory: LeBron James may still be good at basketball. Will investigate and report back.