For Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign, shit hitting the fan is the modus operandi. On Monday night, The Daily Beast published a bombshell report detailing an abortion the Georgia Senate candidate paid for in 2009. The woman, who reached out to The Daily Beast after hearing Herschel squawk about his anti-abortion position, corroborated her story by providing a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker, a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic and a “get well soon” card from Walker. The candidate, who had concealed that he’d already conceived a child of wedlock earlier that year, allegedly told her it wasn’t the right time to have another child.

Well, duh. Walker has been spewing a stream of lies longer than the Chattahoochee River since his campaign officially launched in Aug. 2021. The Daily Beast’s report is especially galling considering abortion access has been one of the most significant issues in the 2022 election cycle. He has espoused a hardline conservative stance, calling for a ban on abortions even in the case of rape and incest.

Walker’s son, Christian, who is ironically a more effective conservative firebrand than his dad, denounced his father’s campaign Tuesday in response to The Daily Beast report. Just days after praising Ron De Santis as a generational leader for cooking hashbrowns at a diner, Christian tweeted: “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done.”

In case the tweet wasn’t strong enough, Christian Walker also went on record in a video posted on his Twitter account Tuesday.

Christian added, “I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Conservatives from the party of personal responsibility have resorted to blaming Christian for airing out his father’s dirty laundry instead of Herschel Walker himself for his own indiscretions, which probably explains why he opted to keep the number of kids he’d had out of the spotlight. It’s one thing to protect your children and it’s another to hide your children’s existence.

Deception has been at the core of Herschel Walker’s campaign from the jump. He lied about living in Georgia. He lied about being an FBI agent. He lied about being valedictorian. He’s embraced The Big Lie.

The Georgia Senate race should have been a layup. Instead, the Republican party seems hellbent on satisfying its id at all costs. Walker was asked to enter the race by Trump because the party badly needed a Black conservative to peel Black voters from incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. Since then, Walker has refused to debate in the primaries and has been consistently incoherent when discussing policy positions. Walker’s ego led him to run with no legislative experience and no ties to politics outside of his personal friendship with Trump.

After ignoring the advice of his family, it would be poetic for his kids to be the root of his political downfall. Walker hasn’t run this poorly since he was a Dallas Cowboy in the mid-1980s yet, he’s within the margin of error in most polls. As neat as it would be to tie a pretty bow on the Herschel Walker saga and pretend that this is the controversy that finally snaps the “bend, don’t break” spine of the Walker campaign there’s an undercurrent of increased enthusiasm for this revelation.

Conservative commentator Eric Erickson went from calling the revelations from The Daily Beast a knockout blow to discussing how it had become a boon to the campaign. The growing excitement for Walker illustrates how abortion was never a moral underpinning for the GOP’s opposition to abortion rights, but about political convenience coupled with the party’s lust for controlling women’s bodies.