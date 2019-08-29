Photo: Stacy Revere (Getty)

The Mobile Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins this afternoon on a third-degree harassing communications charge, as first reported by USA Today. Cops issued the warrant one day after TMZ published audio made by Cousins’s ex-girlfriend, Christy West, that includes a man West identified as Cousins saying, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your fucking head.”

West and Cousins have a 7-year-old son, and West said the dispute was over her refusal to allow their son to attend Cousins’s wedding last weekend. West said the recording was made last Friday, when she and her son were at a trampoline park in Alabama. West also requested a protective order, and her request was granted, per court records. A final hearing on the order is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Advertisement

The NBA and the Lakers both released short statements yesterday confirming that they were conducting investigations of West’s claims.