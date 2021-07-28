The MLB trade deadline is this Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. EST. Already we’ve seen big names like All-Stars Nelson Cruz and Adam Frazier get moved to contenders within the last week. There will certainly be several more moves before the deadline. Currently, there are 18 teams either in position to make the playoffs or within seven games of being in a playoff position. We are going to consider those teams buyers. A few teams in that category have shown some interest in selling at the deadline (Yankees, Angels, Cardinals, Braves). Every team on that list has stated that they do not intend to sell key pieces even as the deadline approaches. Therefore, we will not be considering any of them sellers.
Throughout this article, we will be looking at the biggest names that have been floating around in MLB trade rumors leading up to the deadline and detail the likelihood of each being traded and a prediction as to where they will end up.
Let’s get started.