OF/1B Trey Mancini, BAL

Mancini has been one of the feel-good stories in baseball after beating cancer and returning to the Orioles where he’s done very well this year. He even competed in the Home Run Derby. Mancini is a powerful veteran bat, and would be a phenomenal locker room presence for any team interested. Another plus, he is not under contract for next season (He’s making just $4.75M). He will be in his third year of arbitration, but Mancini has done enough at the plate to warrant a huge bump in pay after the 2021 season. While most teams would be more than willing to give someone like Mancini a boost in salary, the Orioles have a deep farm system and several Major League-ready bats to fill Mancini’s spot in the lineup. That makes it much more likely that the Orioles would be willing to part ways with Mancini. The price for Mancini will still be hefty, however, and most likely have to include an interested team’s top-10 prospect as well as one or two more prospects, but that’s not too much for a bat as solid as Mancini’s, especially if an interested team doesn’t have a consistent designated hitter available.



All this may sound like Mancini will surely be traded before the deadline, but the Orioles are one of the lowest-spending teams in the league currently. With much of the team still unproven or in the minors, it’s likely the Orioles won’t be spending too much on offense for years to come, meaning Mancini’s rise in pay wouldn’t do too much damage to the team’s spending. Therefore, it’s still a possibility Mancini remains in Baltimore through the remainder of the season.

Odds that Mancini is traded before July 30: 60 percent

Prediction: Mancini gets shipped to the Yankees