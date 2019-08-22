Photo: Elsa (Getty)

A Detroit Free Press reporter was barred from the Houston Astros postgame press conference last night because Justin Verlander said he would refuse to speak with media if the reporter was present.

Anthony Fenech, who has covered the Detroit Tigers for the Free Press for four years, was blocked from entering the press conference, which is a violation of the Baseball Writers Association of America regulations, at Verlander’s insistence. Gene Dias, the Astros vice president of communications, said that Fenech was prevented from doing his job at Verlander’s “request,” according to the Free Press.

As reported by the Free Press, Dias said, “Verlander was ‘adamant’ that he would not speak to any credentialed media while Fenech was present.” (The day before, Verlander had refused to speak to media while Fenech was there.) The Free Press wrote:

Fenech contacted Mike Teevan, MLB vice president of communications, who said he would immediately reach out to Dias regarding the issue. Dias eventually gave Fenech access to the clubhouse at 9:41 p.m., after Verlander’s media session had ended. Once inside, Fenech approached Verlander, who said: “I’m not answering your questions.” When asked to comment on Wednesday’s loss, Verlander walked away.

Verlander pitched a complete game and gave up two home runs in the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the Tigers. Deadspin reached out to Fenech to ask about the incident and left multiple messages with the Astros. We will update if we hear back.

