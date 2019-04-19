Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Rays manager Kevin Cash sent in Avisail Garcia to pinch hit for Austin Meadows in the seventh inning with the hope that the switch would jumpstart his team’s offense to mount a comeback against the Orioles—Tampa Bay was down 4-2 at the time. Garcia struck out swinging in his first at-bat so Cash’s plan was not off to a great start.

But in the ninth inning, with his team now only down by one, Garcia more than made up for his first appearance with this utterly mashed tater that sent the game to extra innings.

Statcast recorded the homer as having an exit velocity of 113 mph, an estimated distance of 447 feet and a 27-degree launch angle. A two-handed bat flip is more than justified when you get those kinds of numbers on a dinger that ties the game up late for your team.

The only thing that would have made this moment better is if it was a walk-off, which is why I propose that if your home run makes contact with a structure that’s absurdly high off the ground, it should count for two.