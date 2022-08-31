Baker Mayfield is at it again, running his mouth and talking trash. His latest comments were allegedly uttered to Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund.

“I’m going to fuck them up,” Baker said of his former team, the Browns, who his Carolina Panthers will face in Week 1, according to Frelund.

“I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, like, go kick some butt,’ I didn’t say that word,” Frelund said with a laugh. “... Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives, and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re like ready.’ He was like,’ I’m gonna bleep them up,” Frelund explained during a podcast appearance.

If Baker knows how to do anything, that’s selling something. See the endless stream of progressive insurance commercials over the past few years. Mayfield had to sell Texas Tech and Oklahoma on bringing him in as a walk-on quarterback. He did that so well that he won a Heisman trophy. Mayfield sold the Panthers coaching staff on him in training camp this summer as their starter, an announcement made before fellow QB and 2018 first-rounder Sam Darnold got injured.

Mayfield seems to have been selling people on his ability throughout his football career, going back to college. Now he’s giving us even more reason to watch his return to Cleveland in Week 1 when the Panthers take on the Browns. Once he was traded, most people circled that matchup as one to watch on the first Sunday of the new season.

It almost feels like Baker isn’t happy unless he’s proving people wrong. Some said he shouldn’t have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. So, how did he respond? Mayfield threw 27 touchdowns in his rookie year and finished with over 3,700 passing yards.

The following year he dropped off a bit despite starting all 16 games, and all his doubters resurfaced. Year 3 saw him bounce back by helping Cleveland win 11 games and beat rival Pittsburgh in the postseason. But of course, Mayfield followed that up with his third six-win season in four years. He was hurt most of last year, but the Browns had seen enough and chose to trade for Deshaun Watson, despite the 24 sexual misconduct civil lawsuits hanging over him.

Maybe Baker should’ve pushed for a trade to Dallas. Whenever the Cowboys are expected to do well, they usually don’t, just like Baker. It’s a lot of back and forth from good to mediocre play. Now that he’s coming off a down year, he’ll probably play well for the Panthers. Then next season, he’ll fall off again.

Most doubt Baker will do anything positive for Carolina, and that’s placed another chip on his shoulder. So, of course, the NFL schedules that game as the season opener for these teams. The NFL often feels clueless, but their scheduling department is somehow on point every year.

This is just who Mayfield is, whether people like it or not. Honestly, I think he feeds off the negative energy to bring a little something extra out of himself. Baker might get complacent and lose focus when things go well on the field for too long. He needs someone, or something, a villain of some sort, to keep him on his toes.

Although looking at that Cleveland defense, I’m not sure how wise that comment was less than two weeks before kickoff. Mayfield should be hyped enough to score some points, but once that initial adrenaline rush subsides, the Browns’ defense will likely be too much to overcome. The same way he wants to fuck the Browns up, please believe there are guys on that defense that want to return the favor… and then some.