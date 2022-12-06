We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Looks like Baker Mayfield is indeed headed to California, but not to the Bay Area to join Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, as many have suspected.



The 2018 No. pick out of Oklahoma is headed to Hollywood, where he’ll line up under center for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Mayfield could play in the Rams’ Thursday Night Game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

This will be Mayfield’s third team since being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns, ahead of Josh Allen and 2020 MVP Lamar Jackson, and a short stint with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers recently released Mayfield after a not-so-impressive run in Carolina that saw him throw just six touchdown passes and six interceptions, in seven games. The Panthers were 1-6 in those seven games.

Many believed the Niners could be interested in Mayfield after starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down for the season with an ankle injury, but head coach Shanahan dismissed that notion Monday .



“That would surprise me right now,” Shanahan said of the 49ers claiming Mayfield. “We have to discuss more this afternoon. I’ve always been a fan of his, but I feel real good about our players. We’ll look into everything, but I’m pretty good with where we’re at right now.”