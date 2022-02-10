I probably don’t need to document, once again, what an utterly disgusting collection of rock people BarfStool is, but yesterday was…well not a “new” low for them, because that’s not possible. But still a low that sticks out.



Yesterday, news broke that The Seattle Times had fired their Kraken beat writer Marisa Ingemi unexpectedly (and it resulted in a staff-wide petition for the paper to hire her back). No reason has been given yet, but Ingemi is a young, creative journalist who certainly helps apply hockey and the NHL to a new audience. She is a voice that hockey could definitely use more of.

Unfortunately, like many women in sports media, Ingemi has been previously the target of harassment by BarfS tool . Back when she covered the Bruins, she was subjected to armies of trolls attacking her social media accounts because she dar ed ask the Bruins why they were running a BarfS tool towel promotion. Like other woman brave enough to call out the site for it s racism and misogyny, she’s been on their radar for a long time.

While speculation ran rampant about the reason, King Slime David Portnoy and his faithful pet slug Erika Nardini were only too happy to dance on the misfortune of someone losing their dream job. Nardini’s tweet is especially heinous:

I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that BarfStool would take the opportunity to glorify themselves on someone else’s woe. It’s all they’ve ever done, all they’ve ever been. Their entire existence is based on making everyone else feel like shit because they have nothing at their core and it can be disguised at witty or risky to the truly stupid and lost (i.e. teenagers). Wherever there’s a wound, they’re there to pour salt in it and call it creativity.

Nardini couldn’t be more of a turd, and she’s still trying to turn herself into a victim because the Premier Hockey Federation told her to fuck off last season. Nardini doesn’t represent anything new for hockey. In fact, she represents everything that’s wrong with hockey culture: Hateful, ignorant, prejudiced, and unwilling to accept any criticism of the rock they live under. It’s still disgusting for her to crawl out when someone else truly has been fucked over, which Nardini would love to pretend she has been while taking her de facto blood money.

Ingemi will land on her feet one day soon, in Seattle or not. Hopefully Nardini lands on her head one day even sooner.