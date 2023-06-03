Bartolo Colon hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2018 but is finally retiring — at age 50. His former club, the New York Mets, will hold an official retirement ceremony for “Big Sexy” on Aug. 26 before a game against another one of Colon’s ex-teams , the Los Angeles Angels.

Colon spent three years in Flushing, going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA and hitting the lone home run of his career.

Bartolo launches his first career home run

A career .084 hitter, Colon smashed a dinger off Blake Snell, saying afterward “Once I hit it, I knew it was gone.

“ I think right now this is probably the biggest moment in my career,” the Dominican Republic native added.

A complete game at 48 years old

Colon was still active in 2021, throwing a complete game in the Mexican League at 48 years young.

Colon spent 21 years in the bigs with the then Indians, Expos, White Sox, Angels, Red Sox, Yankees, A’s, Mets, Braves, Twins, and Rangers. He won 247 games, notched 2,535 strikeouts, and pitched to a 4.12 ERA. A four-time All-Star, Colon won a Cy Young in 2005 with the Angels. That season he won 21 games and posted a 3.48 ERA.