Bears activate OL Teven Jenkins before game at Commanders

The Chicago Bears activated left guard Teven Jenkins for the first time this season before the game Thursday night against the host Washington Commanders.

The Bears (0-4) also elevated safety A.J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster and released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The Commanders (2-2) downgraded rookie running back Chris Rodriguez (illness) to out for the game and elevated running back Derrick Gore from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jenkins, who started 11 of the 13 games that he played in 2022 for the Bears, had been out the first four games on the IR because of a calf injury. Jenkins, 25, returned to practice Monday and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Thomas, 24, has not played in a game this season but was active in a loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday. He appeared in five games with four tackles as a rookie with Chicago last season.

Peterman, 29, was the emergency third QB against Denver after being the top reserve behind starter Justin Fields for the first three games. Rookie Tyson Bagent is now the No. 2 QB.

Peterman is in his sixth season after playing for the Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Bears (2022). His career totals are 13 games (five starts), 85-of-160 passing for 712 yards, four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Rodriguez, 23, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, has appeared in three of the first four games and has three carries for 7 yards.

Gore, 28, appeared in last Sunday's overtime loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 2021 for the Kansas City Chiefs under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is in his first season at the same role with Washington.

—Field Level Media