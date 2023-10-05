Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at 80

Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, whose name became synonymous with the Chicago Bears and hard-nosed defense, has died, his family announced Thursday. Butkus was 80.

"The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California," the family said in a statement. "The Butkus family is gathering with Dick's wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support."

Additional information was not yet provided.

The news came less than two hours before the Bears were slated to face the host Washington Commanders in a "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

Born in Chicago, Butkus built his memorable football career in his home state, becoming an All-American at Illinois before joining the Bears in 1965.

Butkus became a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1969, 1970) and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection in a nine-year pro career before going on to work as a broadcaster, pitchman and actor.

He played 119 games for the Bears, tallying 22 interceptions, 27 fumble recoveries and at least 11 sacks during an era when defensive statistics weren't closely kept. He is a member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

"Some people were made to be doctors, others to be lawyers," Butkus once said. "I was made to play football."

—Field Level Media