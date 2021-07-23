Because Tokyo 2021 is weird and shouldn’t be happening, Deadspinners recall their favorite past Olympic moments

1996 Atlanta: The Greatest shines his light

For me there is one moment: Muhammad Ali lighting the torch at the 1996 Atlanta Games. I didn’t even see it live, yet found myself wiping away the tears that streamed down my face as I looked up at the TV of a restaurant bar. I still remember exactly where I was.



Ali had such a storied professional career that his gold in Rome in 1960, fighting as Cassius Clay back then, had been greatly overshadowed. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say it was, for the most part, forgotten. That skinny kid from Lousivillle, The Louisville Lip, had won the heavyweight belt a record three times since Rome, and had stepped into the ring for some of boxing’s most memorable bouts, like the “I Shuck up the World” title win over Sonny Liston in Miami, The Fight of the Century vs. Joe Frazier at the Garden, The Rumble in the Jungle vs. George Foreman in Zaire and The Thrilla in Manila vs. Frazier again, their third and final meeting. So seeing Ali standing there, having taken the flame from swimming great Janet Evans, it was like finding a lost friend, finding that beaming, beautiful young man again we hadn’t seen in years, the Olympic rings just beneath his right shoulder. It was a wonderful surprise, because it made all the sense in the world to have Evans do the honors, but to then see Ali step into the foreground and take the flame onto his torch, and hold it out in front of him, his hand and body shaking from Parkinson’s, his affliction exposed to the world, I broke down. There he was, a man this country had once arrested for his refusal to fight in Vietnam because of his Islamic beliefs — a decision that cost him three prime years of his career before the Supreme Court ruled in his favor, unanimously — a man once despised by the establishment for his bold, brash and mouthy ways, as well as his conversion to Islam, was now being celebrated in every corner of this country.

A day or so later I heard longtime sports broadcaster and Today Show host Bryant Gumble sum it up best when he said, “If you had told somebody in 1968 that in 1996 Muhammad Ali would be the most beloved individual on earth, and the mere sight of him holding an Olympic torch would bring people to tears, you’d have won a lot of bets.”

It’s the lasting moment of a man finally embraced for what he was, one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century.

— Eric Barrow