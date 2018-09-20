Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The one-armed bench press seems like a fine strength training exercise, although probably there are better ways of doing it than with a full barbell smashing off your chest. At any rate, if you were going to pick a baseball player to show up in a video doing one-armed 135-pound bench presses with a full barbell, you’d pick the Lard Lad himself, Luke Voit:

Seems like all that jerking and flinching is a bad thing? At any rate, Voit put this absurd beefy power to better use Wednesday night, going 4-for-4 with a pair of dingers in an important Yankees win over the Red Sox. Show-off!