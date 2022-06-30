Now that we’ve moved past the NBA draft, it’s time for the free agency signing period to commence. And this year, one of the most talked-about names that could be on the move is Deandre Ayton. The 23-year-old center believes he’s earned a max contract. It’s just too bad the Phoenix Suns don’t seem to share the same feelings.
Ayton isn’t entirely in the clear as he’s a restricted free agent, and therefore Phoenix can match any offer from another team. The way things are going, it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing in a Suns uniform next season. Should Phoenix decide it isn’t worth holding onto Ayton, a few teams come to mind where his skills might be best utilized.