Bet your daily fantasy fortunes on Bradley Beal normally, but especially tonight

bryanfonseca
Bryan Fonseca
Smart money is on Bradley Beal tonight.
Image: AP

As COVID continues to evade NBA locker rooms like Clickers in The Last Of Us (which also takes place a pandemic, oddly enough), degenerates are scrapping for answers as players drop out of lineups throughout the league. Read those lineups carefully, because some last-second scratches might come so late that you only have 180 seconds to switch someone out, and if you happened to be showering in that time frame, you might’ve left Collin Sexton in your lineup!

Whatever, the past is the past. We move to Washington D.C., home of the Capit...err, captain … yeah, captain ... of the Wizards. Sure, that works!

Image: Getty Images

👍 Bradley Beal, SG, Washington Wizards

Yahoo: $43

DraftKings: $9,900

FanDuel: $10,100

Beal’s been going nuts. He’s averaging around 50 fantasy points per game and will start on Monday against the Phoenix Suns without Russell Westbrook (quad) and Thomas Bryant (torn ACL). Beal is averaging 35 points per game and has netted over 100 over his last two appearances. He’s also at 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals (and even 0.7 blocks!) per outing, providing quality stats across the board from the two-guard position. Beal is a good option on most nights, but this is especially the case without Westbrook sharing the backcourt.

Wanna go cheaper at shooting guard? CJ McCollum’s been money. Other great-value elites? Domatas Sabonis and Julius Randle have been two of the steadiest options in the league, and both are at power forward for around the same price tag.

Image: Getty Images

👎 Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks

Yahoo: $42

DraftKings: $9,400

FanDuel: $8,800

Given his recent string of performances, the divisive Atlanta guard is simply overvalued at these non-friendly rates. Young is only shooting 40.9 percent this season and only 33.3 percent over his last five outings, where the Hawks have dropped four straight leading into tonight’s contest with the Philadelphia 76ers. From three, he’s only drained 28 percent, down to 22 percent over his last five. Malcolm Brogdon is available tonight against the Sacramento Kings and has been the best bang for your buck out of every point guard in the NBA this season, regarding what he’s done versus where he’s placed. Of every point guard playing tonight, Brogdon’s only been outperformed by Luka Doncic, and that’s a list that includes Damian Lillard and Young, of course. Ben Simmons is out for the Hawks if you do opt for Young, though.

Image: Getty Images

💤 Mikal Bridges, SF, Phoenix Suns

Yahoo: $20

DraftKings: $6,100

FanDuel: $5,700

People are beginning to wake up, but Bridges is still undervalued considering the season he’s had to this point. Bridges netted a career-high 34 points in a road win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday and has been a reliable buy low (ish) small forward option all-season even beforehand. Bridges is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s also ahead of Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton as the 7-3 Suns’ second-leading scorer, while also leading the team in minutes outside of anyone named Devin Booker. His value will rise if his consistency holds, but jump on him until then. Other sleepers of note: Tim Hardaway Jr, DeAndre Hunter, and Damyean Dotson (if Collin Sexton remains sidelined).

Image: Getty Images

🤷🏽‍♂️ Tyrese Maxey, PG, Philadelphia 76ers

Yahoo: $15

DraftKings: $4,700

FanDuel: $5,200

He might not have 39 points, seven rebounds, and six assists again, but the 76ers will be without Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, and Seth Curry (and possibly Joel Embiid) against the Hawks tonight. He’s still cheap enough to warrant your dollars as an excellent value option for tonight. Even in a possible poor shooting night, he should mount enough looks and overall stats to where you’ll be saved. But expect Maxey to put forth another solid night, especially given his value. He’s also facing a bottom half defensive option. Fuck it, why not?

