I don’t know how the Miami Marlins can possibly trust the umpire crew working their Wednesday night game against the Detroit Tigers, after this blatant display of partisanship by Fieldin Culbreth during the anthem standoff between Daniel Stumpf and Sandy Alcantara.

Alcantara, armored up and dug in for the long haul, was forced to retreat and accept the loss by this shameful act of interference by a so-called “impartial” authority figure. The Tigers would go on to score a run in each of the first two innings of the game, which I’m sure is totally a coincidence.