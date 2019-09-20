Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Friday press conferences for NFL head coaches tend to be fast affairs. A lot of the regular beat reporters typically take the day off, and most of the salient questions usually get asked earlier in the week. Bill Belichick’s presser today—the day after Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko published a report about Antonio Brown intimidating the woman who has accused him of sexual harassment—was extra quick, even for a tight-lipped grouch like Belichick:

Advertisement

Final tally: Belichick took seven questions—all about or related to Brown—before walking off. Time of presser: 3 minutes, 30 seconds.

