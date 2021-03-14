Bill Walton ignores game to break down matchup between actual buffaloes, beavers

Is this a matchup you’re at all interested in? Screenshot : ESPN

Bill Walton wants you to know he’s smoked weed before. It’s a shocking development, I know.



Advertisement

Last night, Walton did his Walton thing. He used some Tom Petty lines to ask if you’ve “ever been high off the ground? And you try to find it on the way down?”



He’s just a classic rock aficionado, nothing else to consider here!

Maybe Walton was trying to figure out how to come down throughout the Pac 12 championship. During the broadcast, he broke down the matchup between the Buffalos and Beavers... like, the animals, not schools.

Fortunately, that was not the last time Walton would make animal noises during a nationally televised championship game on ESPN. Here’s Walton as a... Beaver?

Advertisement





Walton’s buffalo stampede also pounded our eardrums during the game.



Advertisement





You heard it here first, folks. “Humph” is the sound a buffalo makes.



I get how Walton’s meandering platitudes and flat out weirdness can be annoying, especially if you’re a fan of a team he’s analyzing. But that’s not the case here. Now, I only want to hear Walton’s noises for every mascot in the country.



Advertisement

What would a matchup between the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs and Syracuse Orange sound like? These are things I think about now. Thanks, Bill.

Advertisement

In case you cared, the (Oregon State) Beavers beat the (Colorado) Buffaloes 70-68.

